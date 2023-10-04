XXXTENTACTION‘s ex-girlfriend Geneva Ayala has sparked dating rumors with Lil Meech after she was spotted wearing his chain.

Taking to Twitter in a since-deleted set of posts on Monday (October 1), Geneva first shared a selfie rocking Meech’s BMF chain, which prompted a fan to reply, “You didn’t.”

To further prove who she was with, Geneva retweeted the fan and wrote, “did” with a photo of what appears to be the back of Meech’s head leaning on her while they watch TV.

You can view both posts below.

Lil Meech was last linked to Summer Walker, but their relationship unceremoniously ended after the BMF actor was accused of cheating. Nick Cannon quickly came to his defense, but it’s evident that it didn’t help.

Amid the drama, Cannon took to Instagram and posted a picture of him and Meech giving each other love during an episode of Wild ‘N Out.

In the caption of his post, he jokingly said that he too is always down to help out his extended family with their shopping – referencing Meech’s claim that he was simply helping his cousin drop off her grocery bags after being caught on camera entering a woman’s apartment.

“I believe you my young brother!” the actor/comedian said. “I’m always helping my cousins with the groceries! Such a F*ckin Gentleman!”

Fans in the comments section joined in on the fun by urging the Wild ‘N Out host to steer clear of helping with groceries, given his history of having numerous children with different women.

“Bro you out of all ppl need to stay away from ALL GROCERIES!!!” one person wrote, while another replied: “Ofc this n-gga nick gon talm bout some groceries, he done helped plenty of his cousins [crying face emojis].”

In July, Summer seemingly confirmed she’d broken up with Meech via a series of Instagram Stories alluding to him cheating on her.

Less than 24 hours later, footage captured by a neighbor’s Ring doorbell emerged of Meech entering a woman’s apartment and then leaving 17 minutes later.

After the clip circulated online, Lil Meech attempted to clear up the confusion by claiming that he was simply helping his cousin bring in some groceries.

“Damn, I can’t help my cousin bring the bags in the house,” he asked in an Instagram video. “We went to the grocery store, man.”

Summer, meanwhile, has continued to fuel infidelity rumors by subliminally sniping at Lil Meech on her Instagram Stories.

“It’s just crazy how a n-gga will really try to pursue the fuck out of you for 2 years, make you meet they whole family, wanna be around you and your kids all day, & pay bills just to embarrass you to the world lmao,” she wrote in one post. “I don’t understand men but ima give it to God.”

In another post, she seemingly “wished” Meech “the best” and cited his alleged cheating as the reason their three-month relationship ended.

“Tried my best to be jayda wayda but I couldn’t,” she wrote, referencing Lil Baby’s ex-girlfriend. “It was cute though, I wish him the best.” She added: “Can’t do that cheatin stuff.”

Walker then posted a clip from her conversation with Yung Miami on the Caresha Please podcast in May where she discusses her intolerance toward her significant other lying.

“You ever had a situation with somebody and be like, ‘Okay baby… I caught you in some lies… cat’s out the bag, it’s cool, some that I know what you got going on, let’s just keep it 100 from here on out. Anything else you wanna tell me?’” she said.

“‘Nah’…then more shit pop out the bag, like, ‘N-gga, I just asked you! What are you doing?’”