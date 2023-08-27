The makers of Yaariyan 2, the sequel to the 2014 hit film Yaariyan, have released the first song from the film titled ‘Saure Ghar’. The song features Divya Khosla Kumar, Pearl V Puri, Meezaan Jafri, Anaswara Rajan, Priya P Varrier and Warina Hussain in a groovy and peppy number. The song is composed and penned by Manan Bhardwaj, who also lends his voice along with Vishal Mishra and Neeti Mohan.

The song showcases the different shades of love and friendship among the protagonists, who are seen enjoying a fun-filled party at a resort. The song has a catchy tune and a groovy beat that will make you want to dance along.

The song also has some stunning visuals of the scenic locations where the film is shot. The song is touted to become the wedding anthem of the year.

Yaariyan 2, Expected To Be A Musical Extravaganza

Yaariyan 2 is directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, who are known for their musical films like Lucky: No Time for Love, Sanam Teri Kasam and I Love NY. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar and Aayush Maheshwari under the banner of T-Series. The film is touted to be a musical extravaganza with seven songs composed by various music directors like Manan Bhardwaj, Tanishk Bagchi, Rochak Kohli and Amaal Mallik.

The film is a story of three cousins and promises to be a roller-coaster ride of emotions, drama and entertainment. The film also marks the debut of Yash Daasguptaa, Anaswara Rajan and Priya P Varrier in Bollywood.

Yaariyan 2 is slated to release on October 20, 2023.

