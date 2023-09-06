





Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton hit the 400th home run of his career Tuesday against the Tigers.

Stanton’s 400th came in typical “Stantonian” fashion, as New York’s 33-year-old launched the pitch from Jose Cisnero 451 feet over the wall in left-center field.

He became the 58th player in MLB history to record 400 home runs in their career. Stanton, alongside Nelson Cruz (464) and Miguel Cabrera (510), are the only active players in MLB with 400 or more home runs in their career.

Stanton is the 10th Yankee in franchise history with 400+ homers, joining the company of Mark Teixeira, Carlos Beltran, Alfonso Soriano, Alex Rodriguez, Gary Sheffield, Reggie Jackson, Mickey Mantle, Lou Gehrig, and Babe Ruth.

Giancarlo Stanton LAUNCHES career HR No. 400 ‼️ (via @Yankees)pic.twitter.com/xxqnaA2ci8 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 6, 2023

The 451-foot, two-run blast was his 22nd home run of the season and Stanton now has three home runs in his last five games.

Per ESPN Stats and Info, Stanton is the fourth-fastest player in MLB history to 400 home runs, behind only Mark McGwire, Babe Ruth, and Alex Rodriguez.

Across his career, Stanton has hit more than 30 home runs in seven different seasons. While he’s battled injuries during his time in New York, he’s been a major source of power when healthy.

Prior to joining the Yankees, Stanton had 267 home runs in eight seasons with the Marlins. He’s hit 133 homers in six seasons in New York.







