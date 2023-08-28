





The Yankees’ nightmare of a season rolled on with two more losses over the weekend to the Rays, and one hilarious moment in Sunday’s loss perfectly summed up their dreadful year.

In case you missed it, things got heated in the bottom of the eighth after Tampa’s Randy Arozarena was hit by a pitch and then later had words with Yankees pitcher Albert Abreu.

The benches cleared, which is something that we’ve seen happen many times in baseball games. Here’s something, however, that we don’t see all the time – Yankees pitcher Tommy Kahnle totally tripped on the dugout stairs while running onto the field to be there for his teammates:

Kahnle tripped up the steps 😭 pic.twitter.com/zoW4zkLmdd — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) August 27, 2023

He played that off pretty darn well.

Here was the whole scene:

Tensions rise in the 8th after Albert Abreu plunks Randy Arozarena with an errant pitch on @PrimeVideo. pic.twitter.com/gOs5C3FvAb — YES Network (@YESNetwork) August 27, 2023

MLB fans had jokes about Kahnle and the Yankees:

Me running away from my problems.. https://t.co/BASg2QwDTu — ✨WhoisRosa🫶 (@RoselineSanti19) August 28, 2023

Lol these are his ninja moves! 🥷🏼 https://t.co/qCvZkxmFOj — Kat (@Kat_4ReaL) August 27, 2023

LMAO their season in a nutshell 😂 https://t.co/1xvzPW7sM3 — TampaSportsGirl 🏒⚡🏈🏴‍☠️⚾️💥⚽️ 🇺🇸🇵🇦🇬🇺 (@TampaSportsGirl) August 27, 2023

I can safely say I’ve done this too many times myself 😂 https://t.co/D42VjpMZ8s — Mike Briggs Bets (@MikeBriggsBets) August 27, 2023

Perfect summary of this season https://t.co/q0zDB2SDZr — Adam Steinhouse (@adamsteinhouse) August 27, 2023

Trippin’ over them thighs. https://t.co/33KvoGF816 — christine (@MsCDayao) August 27, 2023

Dare I say….. LolYankees 😘👌🏼 https://t.co/QeHetgME6v — Miss Chris⚾️🗽🍎 (@fromscratchclub) August 27, 2023

He wasn’t about to miss benches clearing😂 that roll tho🤣 https://t.co/KKvKsa5fvU — Trachiel Tallchief (@Trachiel_24) August 27, 2023







