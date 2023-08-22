





Amid an eight-game losing streak, the Yankees are calling up two of their top prospects to try and add a spark. Jack Curry of Yes Network first reported that New York will recall outfielder Everson Pereira and infielder Oswald Peraza ahead of the team’s Tuesday game vs. the Nationals.

The Yankees currently sit at 60–64, their worst record this late into a season in almost three decades. They are in last place in the AL East and are 9.5 games back of a playoff spot with 38 games remaining.

Pereira and Peraza are two of the team’s top prospects and, according to Curry, are expected to get consistent playing time. Pereira is currently ranked third in the Yankees’ system, per MLB Pipeline, and has split this season between Double A Somerset and Triple A Scranton Wilkes-Barre. Since getting promoted to AAA in July, Pereira has hit eight home runs and totaled a .937 OPS in 35 games.

Peraza has technically graduated as a prospect, but he was a top-two prospect in the system as early as last offseason. After losing the starting shortstop job to Anthony Volpe, Peraza has spent the majority of this year in AAA, posting an .836 OPS in 63 minor league games, but has just a .520 OPS in 19 major league games this year.

Pereira will most likely get starts in left field, while Peraza will rotate along the infield as Volpe remains entrenched as the Yankees shortstop.







