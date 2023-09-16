





After a scary scene unfolded at Pittsburgh’s PNC Park when Yankees reliever Anthony Misiewicz was struck in the head by a line drive, the Yankees announced that the 28-year-old “alert and oriented” after being taken to a local hospital.

“He was assessed by Pittsburgh team doctors and was transported to Allegheny General Hospital where he will undergo further testing,” the Yankees said.

Misiewicz, who was facing Ji-hwan Bae in the bottom of the sixth inning, was struck by a screaming comeback liner off the side of his head. The 28-year-old immediately fell to the turf and was treated by Yankees athletic trainers prior to being taken off the field in a cart.

GRAPHIC: Anthony Misiewicz was hit with a line drive and immediately started bleeding. He stood up on his own power and left the game on the cart pic.twitter.com/Do2OeUsI7C — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) September 16, 2023

Yankees captain Aaron Judge and several teammates knelt on the infield as Misiewicz received medical treament. Misiewicz, who managed to walk to the cart, left the field to a standing ovation from the Pittsburgh fans.

Misiewicz was making just his third appearance for the Yankees.







