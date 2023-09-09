





The Yankees have mostly had a 2023 to forget. Until a recent 8–2 stretch, New York appeared destined for its first losing season since 1992.

However, the Yankees have seen the emergence of one bright spot in recent days: 20-year-old centerfielder Jasson Dominguez. Since debuting on Sept. 1, Dominguez has slashed a sterling .292/.320/.708 as New York has gone 5–1 in his six games played.

On Friday, Dominguez made more history for the Yankees against the Brewers. The Dominican Republic native smacked a two-run home run in the bottom of the third to become the youngest player in the modern era to hit four home runs in his first seven games.

Jasson Dominguez (20 yrs old) is the youngest MLB player since at least 1901 to homer in 4 of his first 7 career games. — Katie Sharp (@ktsharp) September 9, 2023

The home run gave New York a 2-0 lead, although Milwaukee ultimately responded with eight unanswered runs.

In addition to making MLB history, Dominguez also became the third Yankee to drive in multiple runs three times in his first seven games.

Jasson Domínguez is the youngest player in AL history to hit 4 HR within his first 7 career games. Domínguez joins Jesse Hill (1935) and Frank LaPorte (1905) as the only Yankees with 3 multi-RBI games within his first 7 career games. pic.twitter.com/imD4deK6vg — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 9, 2023







