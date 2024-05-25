The Mumbai Police have concluded the long-standing case against Yash Raj Films involving allegations of royalty misappropriation. The case, initiated in 2019 by the Indian Performing Rights Society (IPRS), accused the production company of misappropriating Rs 100 crore in royalties meant for lyricists, singers, music directors, and producers.

After nearly five years of investigation, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police categorised the case as ‘C’ summary, meaning the accusations were neither confirmed nor dismissed.

YRF Cleared From Rs 100 Crore Rotalty Case After No Evidence Found

The EOW’s general cheating cell stated that there wasn’t any evidence of financial misconduct by Yash Raj Films in the closing report sent to the court. The investigation revealed that the issue stemmed from ambiguities in copyright agreements regarding royalty calculations, rather than deliberate embezzlement.

The report concluded that the terms of the contracts fell within the realm of civil disputes, and recommended the court approve the ‘C’ summary report. This type of report often arises from factual misunderstandings or when the alleged offence is more civil than criminal in nature.

An official statement elaborated on the decision, saying, “The complainant had alleged that YRF had taken the licence fees from the user companies or exploiter companies for songs in the agreement letter or received royalty in another way and they have used it for personal use, which is not true. Also, during the course of investigation, it is seen that the amount of royalties paid by the accused company from time to time to songwriters and musicians who are members of the plaintiff have been received/accepted by the plaintiff company.”

Yash Raj Films Was Accused Of Misappropriation Of Royalties

The original complaint by IPRS claimed that Yash Raj Films hindered the royalty collection process from various platforms by coercing artists into signing unlawful agreements. However, the investigation found no evidence to support these allegations. The court has now settled the matter with the acceptance of the summary report.

This conclusion brings significant relief to Yash Raj Films, clearing them of the serious charges that could have marred their reputation.

