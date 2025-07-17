When Sandie Gillard fell from a two-story window, the impact knocked the senior citizen unconscious, a state that may have become permanent if not for the intervention of a very small, very unlikely hero.

Lightly tapping on her head, a bird named Jellybean roused its former caregiver enough that she could call her husband, who arrived in time to telephone emergency services and save her life.

The story makes it clear why the English culture honors magpies.

The fall happened in 2020 in the town of Esperance, in Western Australia’s remote southeastern corner where Gillard, then 68 years old, had cared for sick, wounded, or abandoned animals all her life.

3 years before her accident, a miniscule magpie was brought to her home by someone who found it on the ground unable to fly after it had fallen out of a tree.

Already possessing a rich experience in nursing birds back to health, Gillard took in the nestling and named her Jellybean. For months, she grew up alongside Gillard and her family, a single flock of nest mates.

“She played with my grandson,” Gillard told ABC News AU, explaining that the magpie remained in the neighborhood after learning to fly and find food for herself. “She would sit on the verandah or whatever and knock on the door until I would come out and say hello.”

Gillard said she has no memory of the 2020 fall. Landing on a cement driveway, she cracked her skull and dislocated her right arm violently.

“I woke up to this little sound of purring… and something tapping me on the forehead,” Gillard said.

Having been saved from a fall by Sandie Gillard, it was time for Jellybean to return the favor.

Paramedics arrived and brought her to a heliport where she was flown to the hospital and stabilized. The doctors later told her that if she had lain in that state much longer, she wouldn’t be here today.

With the limits on her recovery and the dangers of falling fresh in her mind, Gillard recently made the decision to move from Esperance to a town hundreds of miles away so she could be nearer to her family.

Though it was the most difficult decision she’s ever had to make, she rests easy knowing that Jellybean, and many other birds besides, are all on the wing because of her.

It’s something she will never forget—nor, we can imagine, will they.

This article by Andy Corbley was first published by Good News Network on 9 July 2025. Lead Image: Jellybean the magpie – Courtesy of Sandie Gillard.



