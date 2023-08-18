Status yellow weather warnings of heavy rain have been put in place from 2pm on Friday until 6am on Saturday.

The warnings, issued by Met Éireann, cover the entire country with expectations of severe rainfall.

From just after lunchtime on Friday, thundery downpours are expected across counties Carlow, Kilkenny, Laois, Offaly, Wexford, Galway and all of Munster.

[ Weather forecast: Warning of heavy rain, thundery downpours ahead of weekend ]

[ Climate change: ‘We shouldn’t wait for catastrophic weather events to act’ ]

Later during the day that is expected to cross northwards affecting counties Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Dublin, Kildare, Longford, Louth, Meath, Westmeath, Wicklow, Leitrim, Mayo, Roscommon and Sligo.

The warning is due to expire at 3am in the south and 6am in the northern areas.

Met Eireann said Friday night would, in accordance with its warnings, prove very wet and misty with spot flooding, although the conditions would eventually clear from the southwest.

The weekend is due to be more mixed with sunshine and scattered showers, some heavy closer to the Atlantic.

In the east, it should be a hot weekend with temperature highs of between 18 and 23 degrees.