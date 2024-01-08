6. Special Ops: Lioness

Another newer addition to Sheridan’s resume, the first season of Special Ops: Lioness seemed to have gotten the writer’s creative juices flowing again. Lioness follows Joe (Zoe Saldaña), the leader of a small group of undercover operatives known as “Lionesses” who infiltrate the lives of major players in global terror. Joe recruits a marine named Cruz (Laysla de Oliviera) to be the newest addition to the team and go deep undercover to pervade the life of Aaliyah (Stephanie Nur), a young woman whose father is a major person of interest to the American government.

de Oliviera turns in a breakthrough performance here, and plays all the tortured layers of Cruz with a deft realism. The show also features gorgeous scenic vistas from around the world, as well as blockbuster sized action pieces. With returning Sheridan favorites such as Dave Annable (Yellowstone), James Jordan (1883, Mayor of Kingstown) and LaMonica Garrett (1883), Lioness represents the creator having perhaps a little too much fun playing Marine with his troupe of actors and losing focus of the strongest aspects of the series.

5. 1923

1923 is the ultimate example of some storytelling floundering that even the capable Sheridan can be guilty of. Once again, Sheridan was given a massive budget to shoot around the world in exotic locations from the sweeping mountains of Montana (which was in reality Utah), to the crystal blue waters of Malta, but in a sense, that just encapsulates the shortcomings of the show. 1923 is a beautiful experience from top to bottom. The period piece features a mix of insanely attractive characters in gorgeous classic cars, donned out in the greatest costuming of any Sheridan production, but the content is sadly lacking. One saving grace is Sheridan’s story of Teonna Rainwater (Aminah Nieves) and her harrowing journey to escape a residential school, but not every subplot is as captivating.

One specific storyline, featuring young runaway lovers Spencer (Brandan Sklenar) and Alex (Julia Schlaepfer) spans the entire season, yet absolutely nothing is accomplished. Instead, those exotic locations were the most intriguing part, as the young lovers were spread too thin with no character development, and sadly, no resolution as of yet. There were some controversial decisions that paid off, such as shelving legend Harrison Ford’s patriarch Jacob Dutton. Ford, alongside his amazing costar Helen Mirren were the major draw of the project, and with Jacob sidelined, Mirren stole the entire show, and earned a much deserved Golden Globe nomination for her portrayal of Cara Dutton. Season 2 promises to be the resolution so many fans have been waiting, very patiently, for gratification, but so far, the first and only season of the show offers very little.

4. 1883

The chronological “grandfather” of the Dutton family legend offers so much more than its ancestor, 1923. Sam Elliott carries the show with a powerful portrayal of the tragic hero Shea Brennan. Shea has been tasked to take as many families as he can across the infamous Oregon trail to a better life and prosperity, and naturally, tragedy and death follow that trail only one step behind our heroes the entire journey.

One of the families is, of course, the Duttons, with the original generation of the famed family being portrayed by real life couple Faith Hill and Tim McGraw. James and Margaret represent everything audiences have come to expect from the Duttons, and balance the gravitas and tenderness of the Duttons beautifully. Coupled with young star Isabel May, who plays their daughter, Elsa, the family dynamic is so captivating that audiences have no choice but to cheer for this family to succeed, (regardless of the dramatic irony of knowing that the bloodline obviously survives to become the modern day Duttons of Yellowstone).