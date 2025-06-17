SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket on Monday night, once again creating a light show for Southern California and even those hundreds of miles away.

The company posted on X the launch of the rocket carrying 26 Starlink satellites into orbit from Vandenberg Space Force Base in Santa Barbara County.

The Falcon 9 launch, seen from Pasadena, created a streak of light in the clear Southern California sky (Jevon Phillips / Los Angeles Times)

The rocket lifted off at 8:36 p.m. from its launchpad at the California base and reached low Earth orbit about 8½ minutes later, according to reporting by Space.com.

The company said it was the third flight of the mission’s first stage booster, which — following separation — would plunk down on the “Of Course I Still Love You” drone ship moored in the Pacific.

SpaceX is known around the Southland for its highly visible vapor trails as well as its sudden booms.

A loud boom and rattling were reported last month across a broad swath of the region due to a sonic boom from a SpaceX cargo vessel.