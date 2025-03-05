Another Maharashtra Minister is under fire, with the opposition demanding his resignation over allegations of “harassing” a woman. Jaykumar Gore, the Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj from the BJP, is accused of molestation and harassment spanning several years.

Sanjay Raut of the Sena (UBT) criticised the BJP’s silence on the matter, saying the minister’s actions were “depraved” and harmed the dignity of the Assembly.

Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar claimed Gore sent an undressed photo to a woman and blackmailed her after becoming a minister. UBT MLC Ambadas Danve vowed to raise the issue in the Assembly. Gore, however, denied the allegations, stating the case was resolved in his favor in 2019. He plans to file a defamation case against those who accused him. He also refuted sending any inappropriate photos, suggesting the police investigate.

Activist Anjali Damania announced plans to meet the Maharashtra Governor, seeking Gore’s removal from office.

