YFN Lucci, who has been behind bars for over two and a half years as he waits for his day in court, has appeared in a newly leaked photograph from jail.

The 32-year-old rapper is currently in police custody in anticipation of his murder and racketeering trial. As of Saturday (August 18), he has been locked up for 948 days.

The “Letter From Lucci” spitter was arrested on January 13, 2021 following a drive-by shooting in Atlanta. The court proceedings for the case are currently on hold, during which time he will remain in a place of confinement.

Check out his image from jail below:

Earlier this year, Lucci’s trial was delayed due to the legal proceedings of Young Thug and YSL’s RICO case, which began in January. Atlanta-based reporter George Chidi tweeted the update after speaking with the rapper’s attorney, who claimed a judge said that while Lucci’s trial was set to begin the same day as Thugga’s, it was delayed so that the he could potentially be called on as a testifying witness.

“YFN Lucci’s trial was due to begin January 9, same as Young Thug’s. The YFN gang and RICO case is just as wide-ranging as the YSL case,” Chidi tweeted. “The two are connected; Lucci is a witness. But Lucci’s trial date has been postponed, his attorney said Tuesday. No new court date has been set.”

As questions flooded the post’s comments section, Chidi clarified a few details and pointed out that just because Lucci was on the state’s witness list, which contains a host of other Hip Hop figures, doesn’t necessarily mean he would take the stand.

“And here we go. For clarification: Lucci is on the state’s witness list. That doesn’t mean he’s going to testify, but he could still be called. Don’t @ me with questions about snitching. I don’t care,” he added.

The update came after Lucci’s attorney previously claimed the rapper wouldn’t be testifying during Young Thug’s trial, despite his name being mentioned in the RICO indictment.

Back in March 2021, Lucci was stabbed by a fellow inmate while in jail. Prosecutors allege two YSL associates were behind the attack and that they worked to get Thug’s permission to make a second attempt on the rapper’s life.

A judge had initially claimed that Lucci would have his day in court on May 12, 2022. That has since been pushed back numerous times as Lucci remains in custody at Fulton County Jail.

The Atlanta rapper first turned himself into police in January 2021 after a warrant was issued for his arrest in connection to the shooting death of 28-year-old James Adams.