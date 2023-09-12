YG and Tyga have officially announced their collaborative album despite uncertainty over their upcoming tour.

The two Compton rappers took to Instagram on Monday (September 11) to reveal the title, cover art and release date for Hit Me When U Leave the Klub: The Playlist, which drops on September 29.

The pair have already released a number of singles this year, including “Platinum,” “PARTy T1M3” and “West Coast Weekend,” while they’ve also teamed up for songs like “Go Loko,” “Bop” and “MAMACITA” in the past.

Check out the post below:

YG and Tyga were set to hit the road with Saweetie this fall for their Str8 to the Klub Tour, which also featured special guests Kamaiyah, Wallie the Sensei and DJ Vision.

The 14-date North American trek was due to run from September 21 to November 22, with shows in Sn Francisco, Las Vegas, Vancouver, Dallas, Los Angeles and other cities.

However, it seems as though the tour will no longer be going ahead as all the dates have been axed without explanation. Ticket links to each show say that the event has either been canceled or postponed.

“YALL FINNA DROP MUSIC TOGETHER BUT CANCEL THE TOUR? WHA,” one disappointed fan wrote in the comments section of Tyga’s Instagram post.

Another wrote: “Waking up and seeing y’all cancelled the tour what’s going on :(.”

related news Tyga, YG & Blxst Have Themselves A ‘West Coast Weekend’ With Help From 2Pac July 1, 2023

Tyga and YG initially announced they’d be dropping an album together at Rolling Loud California in March.

“So it’s crazy because last year, or like a year or two ago, we was working on the album, but the shit was going so crazy that we only came up with one song,” Tyga said on stage, with YG in agreement. “But now we about to drop the new album. Coming soon, you feel me?”

The pair collaborated on “Run” alongside 21 Savage and BIA in 2022. During an interview with Billboard at the time, YG discussed the creative process behind the Kardashians-inspired video.

“Me and Tyga were in the studio just trying to plot like, ‘What should we do for the video?’” he said. “There’s only so much you can do with that type of song. We ain’t wanna do like a flashy rap video, driving around in the cars. I got plenty of them.

“So we were like, ‘What can we do that makes sense that ain’t been done?’ We started talking about a bank heist but doing it in a way like nobody seen it by some rappers.”