Los Angeles, CA –

YG’s baby mother, Catelyn Sparks, has been involved in a deadly car accident in Los Angeles.

According to TMZ, Sparks’ 2023 Tesla crashed into the driver-side door of a 1985 Cadillac on Tuesday (October 10), which resulted in the death of the 89-year-old woman.

Law enforcement said that the crash was a total accident after the elderly woman attempted to make a U-turn in front of Sparks and got hit. Sparks was cleared of any wrongdoing as no drugs or alcohol were involved and no charges ended up being filed by police.

The 89-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene by medical professionals, while Sparks was brought to a local hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Catelyn Sparks and YG have two kids together, but don’t appear to be an item right now as YG has been spotted on various dates this year with Saweetie — the first being when the public got glimpses of them kissing during a romantic vacation in Cabo San Lucas in May.

On the music side, YG’s been busy as the Compton native reunited with Tyga last month for their joint project Hit Me When U Leave the Klub: The Playlist, which features from Lil Wayne, Busta Rhymes, Blxst and more.

The West Coast duo were set to hit the road with Saweetie this fall for the Str8 to the Klub Tour, but that is no longer the case.

The 14-date North American trek was due to run from September 21 to November 22, with shows in Sn Francisco, Las Vegas, Vancouver, Dallas, Los Angeles and other cities.

However, the tour was quietly canceled as all the dates were axed without explanation. Ticket links to each show say that the event has either been canceled or postponed.