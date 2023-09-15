Bond yields rose on Friday, extending the sell-off in fixed income after another round of solid U.S. economic data.

What’s happening

BX:TMUBMUSD02Y was 5.05%, up 3.8 basis points. Yields move in the opposite direction to prices. The yield on the 10-year Treasury

BX:TMUBMUSD10Y was 4.32%, up 2.2 basis points. The yield on the 30-year Treasury

was 4.4%, up 1.8 basis points.

What’s driving markets

Thursday’s reports showed a stronger-than-expected rise in retail sales, albeit one driven by gasoline sales, alongside producer price data that matched expectations. Economists at Mizuho say it’s looking like inflation-adjusted consumption is running at a 3.5% annualized rate, making it likely that third-quarter GDP will land above 2.5%.