YK Osiris has incurred the wrath of yet another barber in the Atlanta area, who has put him on blast for allegedly skipping out on yet another bill.

In a video posted to Instagram Stories on Friday (September 8), the barber — who didn’t identify himself — pointed out that he worked with several celebrities, but the “Freaky Dancer” artist is the only one who allegedly tried to stiff him for his money.

“This video is to increase awareness,” he said. “Y’all really gotta start paying your barbers.”

The barber then shared some screenshots of an alleged conversations between himself and YK Osiris, where he revealed that he “checked on him” to make sure he was “good,” before trying to see when he would get paid.

“Imma bless you next time I’m in town — on God,” YK Osiris appeared to write, which prompted the barber to respond that Legend the Barber “deserves whatever she wants, man.”

This isn’t the first time that YK Osiris has allegedly skipped out on his barber bill. On Monday (September 4), Legend The Barber took to Instagram to post a recap of what she claimed actually took place after she cut the Jacksonville singer’s hair.

She started off by saying that he became her first celebrity client after she cut his hair for the first time last month. YK Osiris paid her $150 for the haircut, and threw in a $50 tip.

Legend said after that, she went to give YK Osiris a line-up for $100 last Tuesday and instead of paying her on the spot, he opted to say that he was going to Cash App her. After multiple follow-up attempts, to no avail, Legend said she had no other choice but to bring the issue to social media.

“I traveled all the way to this man twice [crying laughing emoji],” she said. “Weirdo activity [crying laughing emoji] @ykosiris I’m not drake ion wanna see u perform [crying laughing emojis].”

In addition to calling him out, she also posted the video of the first haircut she gave Osiris.

Last month, Osiris was accused of stiffing a celebrity jeweler out of paying for a watch he agreed to buy years ago.

At the time, TMZ reported on Seth Grossman’s claims that he has yet to receive $20,000 from YK Osiris in exchange for an Audemars Piguet piece. The two first linked up through Sean Kingston prior to the coronavirus pandemic, following which they agreed to do business together.

After getting a better understanding of the Florida native’s popularity, the Essential Watches founder sold him the item and sent him an invoice for it. The wire transfer that was promised to him for the purchase, however, has still allegedly not come through.