YK Osiris has been accused of stiffing a celebrity jeweler out of paying for a watch he agreed to buy years ago.

On Tuesday (August 8), TMZ reported on Seth Grossman’s claims that he has yet to receive $20,000 from the Jacksonville singer in exchange for an Audemars Piguet piece. The two first linked up through Sean Kingston prior to the coronavirus pandemic, following which they agreed to do business together.

After getting a better understanding of the Florida native’s popularity, the Essential Watches founder sold him the item and sent him an invoice for it. The wire transfer that was promised to him for the purchase, however, has still allegedly not come through.

Grossman said that Osiris initially made a series of excuses for not paying up, from saying he gave the watch back to Kingston to blaming his own father for stealing it. Eventually, the 24-year-old went out of reach as his number kept on changing.

The “Worth It” singer hasn’t had the best year in terms of public relations. In June, he was caught on camera forcing a kiss on Sukhiana. The 31-year-old rapper looked visibly shocked and uncomfortable as Osiris, who was stood behind her, clasped her head and forced his tongue down her throat as she commentated on a basketball game alongside Lil Duval, Funny Marco and Buster Scher.

Osiris’ behavior was widely condemned on social media at the time and led to allegations of sexual assault. While she didn’t address the incident directly at the time, Sukihana posted multiple tweets revealing she was “hurt” and “crying all day,” before deactivating her Twitter account temporarily.

“I am hurt and scared to stand up for myself,” she wrote at the time. “I drink to hide that I’m very sensitive. I feel things more then [sic] the average person. I stopped drinking yesterday but today I’ve been crying all day. I asked God to strengthen me and use me to help others and to order my steps in his word. I just want to go away for awhile.”

Following the backlash, YK Osiris took to Instagram to apologize to the rapper/reality TV star, but her mother, Lori Lee, called him out for his “fake ass apology” and let him know there’d be smoke if they ever run into each other in person.

Sukihana ended up forgiving the singer for his actions shortly afterwards, saying: “Personally, I just wanted to sweep it under the rug.”