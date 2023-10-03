YNW Melly is feeling confident about his chances of regaining his freedom when it comes to his double-murder retrial.

The “Mixed Personalities” rapper penned a letter to his father from behind bars, which was made public on Tuesday (October 3) and finds Melly reflecting on his time inside the “dark shit hole” and hopes to reconnect with his dad’s side of the family when he’s a free man.

“I wouldn’t change nothing about my life, not even the last 4.5 years I spent it dis dark shit hole,” he wrote. “It made me a man. It’s finally over doe. I knew I wasn’t getting bond, I’d have to have a 2nd mistrial I ain’t tripping. I’ll be home this trial. God is working.

“I love you. Thanks for getting it on with my mom and making me… Tell Bri I love her and her daughter! Tell Doya I love him, and tell Makia I love her. Can’t wait to meet you all. We gone hang. Love man!”

Find the full letter below.

#YNWMellyTrial2: On Monday, October 2, @YNWMelly’s father, Donte Taylor, shared a proclaimed hand-written letter he received from YNW Melly on social media that reveals that Melly knew he wouldn’t be granted bond, he will get a 2nd mistrial, and he will be home after this… pic.twitter.com/9FGqgT9V9k — Bryson “Boom” Paul (@brysonboompaul) October 3, 2023

Melly’s retrial is scheduled to begin on October 9 after the jury failed to reach a unanimous verdict in July’s trial.

The 24-year-old stands accused of murdering his friends YNW Sakchaser (real name Anthony Williams) and YNW Juvy (real name Christopher Thomas Jr.) in October 2018, and then staging the crime scene to look like a drive-by shooting.

Judge John Murphy III announced on July 22 that the case had ended in a mistrial, despite three days of deliberation. “These types of decisions, they’re hard decisions,” he said regarding the inconclusive finale.

The first-degree murder charges took four and a half years to process through the legal system, with Melly being arrested back in February 2019.

Alleged accomplice YNW Bortlen is still facing his own day in court for the killings of YNW Juvy (Christopher Thomas Jr.) and YNW Sakchaser (Anthony Williams).

Law&Crime Network’s Bryson Paul reported that YNW Bortlen was arrested on Monday (October 2) following a home raid in Miami, Florida. He was subsequently booked in Miami-Dade County on witness tampering charges.

Bortlen (real name Cortlen Henry) was scheduled to begin his trial on the day he was taken into police custody, which is why his day in court has now been moved to January 12, 2024. He has been out on bond with a monitor since August 2021 for his alleged ties to the 2018 murders.