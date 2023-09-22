Broward County, FL –

YNW Melly has been denied bond once again ahead of his retrial in his double murder case.

According to NBC 6 South Florida, Melly (born Jamell Demons) had his bond request denied by a judge on Friday (September 22), meaning he will remain in jail until his retrial is over.

“After careful consideration, this Court finds that the State has met it burden of demonstrating that the proof of guilt is evident and the presumption of guilt is great,” the judge’s order read.

“The jurors’ inability to reach a unanimous verdict does not alter the nation or weight of the evidence of Defendant’s guilt.”

A live stream of Melly’s bond hearing can be seen below.

The mother of YNW Juvy, one of YNW Melly’s alleged murder victims, spoke during the hearing via Zoom, and claimed that she feared for her safety if the rapper was granted bond.

“I don’t think he should receive a bond,” said Leondra Phillips. “He’s innocent until proven guilty, but he has money and I don’t want anything to happen to me and my family. No bond, please.”

Melly’s retrial is scheduled to begin on October 9 after the jury failed to reach a unanimous verdict in July’s trial.

The 24-year-old stands accused of murdering his friends YNW Sakchaser (real name Anthony Williams) and YNW Juvy (real name Christopher Thomas Jr.) in October 2018, and then staging the crime scene to look like a drive-by shooting.

Judge John Murphy III announced on July 22 that the case had ended in a mistrial, despite three days of deliberation. “These types of decisions, they’re hard decisions,” he said regarding the inconclusive finale.

The first-degree murder charges took four and a half years to process through the legal system, with Melly being arrested back in February 2019.