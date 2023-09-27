“My son hysterically called me,” she said. “[H]e was very concerned about my whereabouts … He’s concerned, like something is going to happen to us. And he told me that he would not get his money. He said: ‘I’m probably not going to get my $200,000. I’m probably not even going to get my money, Ma.’”

In addition to attempting to bar testimony about money concerns, Melly’s team is also trying to get the case thrown out altogether. On the same day as the motion about Sakchaser, they filed a separate motion asking for the case to be dismissed. The request centers around an accusation that Detective Moretti used “excessive force” when seizing the phone of Melly’s mother Jamie King. Decisions are expected on all motions in advance of the trial start date, October 9.