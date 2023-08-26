YNW Melly‘s mother, Jamie King, has filed a complaint against the lead detective in her son’s double murder case, alleging that he used “excessive force” in her son’s interrogation.

NBC Miami was on hand when the “Murder on My Mind” rapper’s lawyer, Stuart Adelstein, filed a Brady motion on Wednesday (August 23) demanding that the prosecution turn over any exculpatory evidence against the detective for their review.

In Florida, a Brady motion is one that’s used to compel the opposing attorney to turn over evidence that “includes any information favorable to the accused which may reduce a defendant’s potential sentence, go against the credibility of an unfavorable witness, or otherwise allow a jury to infer against the defendant’s guilt,” according to the Cornell University School of Law.

It seems that’s exactly what King is hoping to accomplish with the Brady motion, especially since her accusation against lead Detective Moretti stems from what is being dubbed “excessive violence” from Adelstein.

“(The defense team) has recently learned that the lead detective, Detective M. Moretti is under investigation and that an Assistant State Attorney has given a statement concerning an incident involving excessive force used by him against a potential witness in this case,” Adelstein wrote in the filing, according to the outlet.

Miramar Police told the outlet that it is “investigating” the claim made by King, and that Detective Moretti has never had a complaint lodged against him in his decades-long career with the police department.

During the first YNW Melly double murder trial that ended in a mistrial, lead Detective Joseph T. Moretti took the stand and confirmed that he threatened YNW Melly’s manager Jameson “100K Track” Francois with deportation and imprisonment following the shooting.

“Did you as a trained investigator threaten Jameson Francois to be deported to Haiti even though he’s been in this country for five years?” The defense attorney asked Detective Moretti during cross-examination.

“Yes sir,” he answered, after which he was then asked: “Did you in fact threaten that he would, ‘Not get fed or get any medicine in the Haitian jails?”

“I don’t know about that conversation sir,” Moretti replied.

YNW Melly was arrested and charged with two counts of premeditated murder in 2019 and is currently facing life imprisonment without the possibility of parole. If convicted, he could get the death penalty.