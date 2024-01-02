YNW Melly‘s mother, Jamie King, has brought home a nice payday from her new OnlyFans page.

King sat down with Unwine with Tasha K for an interview that went live on Monday (January 1), in which she revealed how surprised she was by the demand for her adult-friendly content.

“Why not?” she asked rhetorically when asked why she’d started the account. “You make money while you sleep. And, you know — I turned 40 this year. Why not do something crazy?”

The “Murder on My Mind” rapper’s mother then confessed that her first day on the platform was “pretty epic,” before revealing her ultimate payday of between $40-$50,000. “And that was not even a full 24 hours,” she said. “It’s still going.”

Check out the clip below.

YMW Melly’s Mother Jamie King Reveals she made $40,000 in the FIRST 24 Hours on her OnlyFans account‼️😳 pic.twitter.com/7PlvX3Nhl6 — Tasha K | UNWINEWITHTASHAK (@unwinewithtasha) January 1, 2024

Last month, Jamie King announced on Instagram that she’d started an OnlyFans. The account’s handle is @christmasbabie305, after her December 25 birthday and the Miami area code.

King was initially charging $10.99 a month for access to the account, and gave her Instagram followers a sneak peek at what’s to come with a photo of her posing in underwear and a long-sleeved crop top.

Jamie King has been a controversial presence at her son’s trial. In October, prosecutors tried to ban her from the courtroom and accused her of trying to “manipulate or influence potential jurors,” saying she was crying near the courtroom’s parking garage.

She denied the accusations, telling the Miami Herald: “I’ve been in that courtroom for over four years. I know the rules. I’ve gone through this.”

The judge ultimately ordered King to stay away from prospective jurors, but did not issue any courtroom ban.

YNW Melly’s first trial for the 2018 murders of YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser ended in a mistrial after the jury could not reach a verdict.

related news YNW Melly’s Lawyer Wants Cell Phone Suppressed Due To ‘Legally Insufficient’ Affidavit November 17, 2023

As for her son, Judge John Murphy granted the “Murder on My Mind” rapper’s request for a continuance on December 20. In that continuance, the team waived YNW Melly’s right to a speedy trial — which means that they aren’t required to get started in the 180-day statutory requirement in the state of Florida.

The case will now not go before a jury until March 5, 2024. It’s anticipated that the defense will conduct their necessary interviews and depositions with various witnesses during this delay.

YNW Melly is accused of conspiring with YNW Bortlen in October 2018 to kill their two friends, YNW Juvy (Christopher Thomas Jr.) and YNW Sakchaser (Anthony Williams), and stage their deaths as a drive-by shooting.

If Melly is convicted, he could face the death penalty.