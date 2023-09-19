Yo Gotti has pulled out all the stops to make his girlfriend Angela Simmons‘ birthday one to remember.

The CMG boss took to Instagram on Monday (September 18) — the same day Simmons turned 36 — and posted a video of her admiring the extravagant display of pink rose bouquets, black Chanel boxes, and white candles.

A saxophone player could also be seen serenading the birthday girl against a backdrop of clear blue water and swaying palm trees.

The video then cuts to a group of tribal dancers playing instruments while Simmons and Gotti dance together. After that, they made their way to a dinner table on the beach that was filled with pink and gold decorations and sparkling chandeliers.

It appeared as if her close family and friends were getting ready to celebrate with her in the intimate setting.

“Happy Birthday Shawty,” Gotti wrote in his caption. “U .#TheOne 2 & 3 [various heart emojis] @angelasimmons Live it up! U know it’s WHATEVER YOU WANT [fingers crossed emoji] [gift box emoji].”

Angela Simmons also took to her IG Stories and shared her stunned response at her rap superstar boyfriend’s romantic surprise, as the saxophone player played SWV’s 1992 hit “Weak” in the background.

“Great, I’m crying, but this is so cute,” she said as she wiped tears away from her face. “Definitely came from working out, and I’m crying now, but this is so cute.”

The blissful couple have been celebrating each other all year. In May, Angela Simmons gifted Yo Gotti a brand new Tesla for his 42nd birthday.

A video of the car’s unveiling surfaced on social media and showed the happy couple heading toward Gotti’s driveway, where a Tesla Model X SUV with suicide doors awaited his entry.

Another video from Gotti’s birthday party showed both of them being surrounded by family and friends as a tall black birthday cake was presented to the Memphis rap mogul.

The daughter of Run-DMC’s Rev Run confirmed her relationship with Yo Gotti back in January with a romantic New Year’s Eve photoshoot. She previously shared some thoughts on her new relationship in a now-deleted IG Story.

“Happier than I ever been,” she wrote with a heart emoji at the time.

related news Yo Gotti Gushes Over ‘The One’ Angela Simmons In New PDA-Filled Music Video August 6, 2023

The romance was seemingly manifested by Gotti, who famously announced his love for Simmons on his 2015 track “Down in the DM.”

“And I just followed Angela (Simmons)/ Boy, I got a crush on Angela Simmons/ They like, ‘Damn Gotti, you bold’/ Fuck it, I’m gon’ let the world know (goals),” Gotti spits on the hit single.

He also mentioned Simmons on his 2017 song “Save It For Me,” which dropped shortly after Simmons became engaged to Sutton Tennyson.

“Passed my number to Angela/ I thought I had her/ Her n-gga cuffed her, married, it made me madder/ I respect it, I’m moving on, but the truth is I want her badder/ Maybe me sayin’ her name made him move faster,” he raps on the track.