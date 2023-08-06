Yo Gotti has turned up the heat with a new PDA-filled visual for “The One,” alongside his girlfriend Angela Simmons — check it out below.

Fresh off his latest Gangsta Grillz mixtape, I Showed U So, backed by DJ Drama, the track highlights his relationship with Simmons — and the lengths he’s gone, to please his lady love — amid signs, they’re going strong.

“I gave my bitch a lil’ AmEx and told her to lay back and bought her a Patek too/ I’m not comin’ home, I’m gettin’ to the money, bae, so don’t give me no attitude (Yeah)/ I might not be holdin’ your hand, but givin’ you bands, I’m nothin’ like your last dude (She the one)/ It’s Louboutin heels or Christian Dior of course if I buy her tennis shoes,” he raps on the track.

“Can I look you dead in your eye when we sexin’? (Sexin’), ’cause I’m really into you/ Yeah, you give me butterflies in my stomach (You do), like we still in middle school/ And you give me nervous vibes when I’m missin’ you, girl, I’m a gangsta and you got me kissin’ you/ First time, it was some shit I’d never do(She the one).”

Meanwhile, Gotti isn’t the only one catching feelings. In a recent chat with Audacy’s V-103, Simmons revealed that while she’s certainly not in a rush, there may be wedding bells in the future for the pairing.

“I’m in a really good moment, and I’m happy. So when it happens, it’ll happen,” she revealed when asked about marrying the CMG head honcho.

Further, Simmons shared how her main squeeze serves as a point of inspiration in her life. “We just get each other,” Simmons said. “He’s a hustler. I love watching him. He inspires me to do better, be better – I’m really happy with him. I think he’s a great person. Not think, I know.”

Earlier this month, Simmons appeared in Gotti’s music video for “No Fake Love,” where she can be seen sitting pretty in the back seat of a Rolls-Royce.

Last fall, the duo sparked dating rumors when they shared similar Instagram stories in Dubai and Paris before publicly confirming their relationship on IG on New Year’s Day with a romantic photoshoot.

Gotti posted a video on Instagram showing Simmons in a black dress and evening gloves posing next to a Rolls-Royce. “You looking good,” he wrote, to which Simmons replied: “Mmmm thanks.”

The clip then cuts to the couple in the back of the luxury ride toasting 2023 over a glass of champagne. “Ain loss a crush since High School,” Gotti captioned the post, which was soundtracked by Lil Baby and Fridayy’s “Forever.”

Simmons also made their relationship Instagram official by sharing a series of flicks from their photoshoot. One post captured the pair looking every bit the power couple as they posed with their Rolls-Royce on their way to a New Year’s Eve party.

“You are all I need and more,” she wrote in the caption.