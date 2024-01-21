Yo Gotti has joined 42 Dugg on stage for his first public appearance since the tragic murder of his brother, Big Jook.

The appearance took place on Friday (January 19), when the “We Paid” rapper hosted a star-studded “Welcome Home” concert that included a who’s who of Hip Hop in the lineup, including Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Meek Mill, Black Youngsta, and Dej Loaf.

When Gotti appeared on-stage alongside 42 Dugg to perform the 2016 track “Fuck Em,” fans couldn’t help but notice that he was wearing a bulletproof vest.

Check out a clip of the performance below.

Yo Gotti joins 42 Dugg on stage in bulletproof vest in first outing since brother’s death https://t.co/3Yh0bOWXIA 🎥: @Vibezinnadispic.twitter.com/IG9guUo8Kp — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) January 21, 2024

Big Jook, born Anthony Mims, was shot in an incident outside of Perignons Restaurant & Event Center on January 13.

Memphis police responded to reports of gunfire outside the restaurant near Winchester Road around 4:15 p.m., where two men had been shot. Big Jook, one of the victims, was swiftly transported to St. Francis Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

A second unidentified individual, transported to the hospital in a private vehicle, was later airlifted to Regional One Health in Memphis, where they remain in critical condition.

According to TMZ, the tragic shooting occurred shortly after the rapper’s older sibling attended a funeral for a friend whom he had mourned publicly on social media.

Jook was said to have a close relationship with his famous brother and was actively involved with Gotti’s record label, Collective Music Group (CMG). Primarily contributing on the business front, he played a significant role in promoting the label’s roster, which includes Moneybagg Yo, GloRilla, 42 Dugg, Blac Youngsta, EST Gee, and Mozzy.

In the wake of the shocking murder, Rick Ross preached a message of unity for the city where Jook was killed.

“We gotta empower the brothers. While I’m speaking on this: our brothers in Memphis, I need y’all to know there’s only one way to wisdom and wealth, and that’s through each other,” the MMG boss proclaimed.

“Put the ski masks down, put the guns down. Let’s embrace each other. Let’s show that love. Rest in peace to all our good brothers.”

To date, Yo Gotti has not publicly commented about his brother’s murder on any of his social media platforms.