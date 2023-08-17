Yo Gotti called upon a JAY-Z quote as he explained his pro stance behind the controversial 360 deals in music.

The CMG label head was asked about his thoughts on 360 deals in a new episode of the Earn Your Leisure podcast published on Friday (August 11).

The deal is typically only given to a newer, less established act and entails the label providing funding for marketing, promotion, touring and other areas – and then taking a percentage out of every single thing the artist does including but not limited to digital and online streaming sales, live shows, merchandise sales, endorsement deals and songwriting royalties.

“I feel like business is business, right? Going back to what I was saying about myself and my younger days, in my younger business ventures, I think business is business. I think Hov said, ‘What’s 100 percent of 0?’ Right, so to me, you ain’t thinking logical when you think you get everything and nobody get nothing from you. That’s not common sense, bro.

“Say it’s a brand new artist who walk out this building today. What’s your value today? How much you getting for a show today? How many records you selling today, how much merch you selling today? Nothing. You grossing 500 a year – dollars. So now let’s say us three put the money in, put the work in, now you making $500million a year or $5million, whatever. We not supposed to get none of that?

“Because it’s a term, they say ‘360’ and it don’t sound cool and you seem like you’re bossed up because you ain’t in one? It’s bullshit. That ain’t business. You basically telling me you want me to put up my money, you want me to put up my time, you want me to take my risk – but you don’t want me to get nothing. Because it ain’t even guaranteed that you’re gonna win.”

You can view the full interview below:

GloRilla seems to have no qualms with Yo Gotti’s deals, as she recently referred to her label head as “da BEST CEO ONA PLANET.”

The declaration arrived upon Glo receiving a birthday gift from Gotti in July – a new Maybach. “Stop playing,” the 2023 HipHopDX Rising Star said in disbelief. “What, I’m Maybach shawty now. Talk to me nice. Talk to me nice, hoe. I’m Maybach living, bitch.”

An ecstatic GloRilla then hopped into the driver’s seat to get a view from behind the wheel of the gold and black Maybach.

“DA BIGGEST !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! I got da BEST CEO ONA PLANET @yogotti,” she testified. “IMA MAYBACH TYPE OF BISHHHHHHHHHHH.”

Yo Gotti made sure to salute Glo and her work ethic to get to this point in a sweet IG post as well. “Happy Glo Up Day Again,” he said. “I appreciate u putting in da Work & Trusting Da Process!!! BIG SH!T Only #CMGRecords @glorillapimp LET’S KEEP BALLIN.”