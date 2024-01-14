MEMPHIS, TN –

Yo Gotti‘s brother, Anthony ‘Big Jook’ Mims, has been killed in a shooting in Memphis, in what authorities believe to be a targeted attack.

The incident occurred outside of Perignons Restaurant & Event Center on Saturday (January 13), Fox 13 reports.

Memphis police responded to reports of gunfire outside the restaurant near Winchester Road around 4:15 p.m., where two men had been shot. Big Jook, one of the victims, was swiftly transported to St. Francis Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

A second unidentified individual, transported to the hospital in a private vehicle, was later airlifted to Regional One Health in Memphis, where they remain in critical condition.

According to TMZ, the tragic shooting occurred shortly after the rapper’s older sibling attended a funeral for a friend who he had mourned publicly on social media.

No word as to whether Gotti, real name Mario Mims, was present with his brother at the time. As of now, the “Doin 2 Much” rapper has not yet publicly addressed the passing of his brother.

On Saturday night, Academy Award-winner DJ Paul took to his Instagram Stories, where he seemingly appeared to confirm the reports by resharing a news story about the shooting.

Big Jook was said to have a close relationship with his famous brother and was actively involved with Gotti’s record label, Collective Music Group (CMG). Primarily contributing on the business front, he played a significant role in promoting artists.

Established in 2012, Collective Music Group has achieved notable success, signing artists such as Moneybagg Yo, GloRilla, 42 Dugg, Blac Youngsta, EST Gee, and Mozzy.

Despite no arrests being made, social media is rife with speculation that the recent shooting may be connected to the murder of Young Dolph.

In 2021, a police presence was swiftly established at Gotti’s Memphis restaurant after the young rapper was fatally shot outside a cookie store, citing concerns about potential retaliation.

HipHopDX extends its condolences to Yo Gotti, the Mims family and the entire CMG camp.