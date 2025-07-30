York launches BARD satellite to advance real time intersatellite communications



by Clarence Oxford



Los Angeles CA (SPX) Jul 30, 2025













York Space Systems has successfully launched its BARD mission, marking a key milestone in the evolution of next-generation satellite communications. The spacecraft lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base on July 23 and achieved full operational status with first-contact success and healthy systems on orbit.





Developed in collaboration with NASA’s Space Communications and Navigation (SCaN) Program and the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory, BARD will flight-test the Polylingual Experimental Terminal (PExT). This innovative communications payload is designed to provide real-time interoperability between government and commercial relay networks – a crucial step in NASA’s transition to a more commercially integrated communications infrastructure.





BARD is one of five missions York is deploying in 2025, following the Dragoon mission just a month prior. This rapid cadence underscores York’s unique ability to deliver full-stack space missions – from satellite design to manufacturing, integration, launch, and operations – with unprecedented speed and flexibility.





“The success of BARD reinforces York’s commitment to delivering impactful missions with speed, resilience, and performance,” said Melanie Preisser, GM and Executive VP of York. “From Dragoon to BARD, we’re delivering complete space missions that meet the most urgent operational needs of our customers. York continues to lead the way in redefining how space-based capabilities are developed, launched, and operated.”





York’s expanding satellite production and growing orbital fleet position the company as a leader in rapidly fielding resilient space infrastructure across defense, civil, and commercial sectors.





