Police say they have charged one man from Quebec, and are looking for two others, in connection to a fatal shooting of a 28-year-old man in the parking lot of a popular mall in Toronto.

The shooting happened at Yorkdale mall’s parking lot during the early hours of July 17, before the mall opened to the public.

Officers found Kashif Jamal Bentley-Jean, a Toronto resident, suffering from a gunshot wound. Despite life-saving measures, police said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three suspects were identified through the investigation and Canada-wide warrants were issued for three Quebec men. All three men are wanted for first-degree murder.

One of the men, a 20-year-old from Montreal, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder on Monday. However, two men remain outstanding.

Police are looking for a 23-year-old man from Longueuil, Que., and a 28-year-old man from Montreal.

“The suspects are considered armed and dangerous,” police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact them.