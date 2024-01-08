Yorkshire has defended Colin Graves’ expected return to the club and insisted that his proposed takeover came after a “thorough and rigorous process” that involved meeting with more than 350 interested parties.

The intervention came after growing criticism of the deal from former player Azeem Rafiq, the charity Sporting Equals and several MPs, all of whom have raised concerns given that Graves was Yorkshire’s executive chair between 2012 and 2015 during a period where the club has since admitted a charge of failing to address the systemic use of racist or discriminatory language.

Graves, who is reported to be ready to pump in £4m to pay off creditors and inject capital into Yorkshire, has denied ever witnessing racism at the club. However last year he faced criticism for suggesting that some of the problematic language may have been dressing room “banter”.

Writing in Sunday’s Observer, Rafiq said the idea that Yorkshire had no other options but Graves was “ridiculous”, and insisted that Lord Mann had offered to introduce them to three potential investors before Christmas but they had refused. “I was told in February 2023 that plans were already being made for him to make a comeback,” added Rafiq. “The way his return is being presented is so disingenuous it’s quite scary.”

However on Monday the county strongly defended the way they had gone about seeking the investment needed to stay afloat. “Yorkshire county cricket club and agents acting on our behalf have met with over 350 interested parties to work through the validity of each and every genuine offer to refinance the club,” it read.

“No stone has been left unturned and a thorough and rigorous process has been conducted by the board to ensure the club stays operational for the benefit of its members, creditors and employees. We refute any assertion to the contrary.”

Yorkshire’s punchy response came on a day when Sporting Equals also raised questions about Graves’ imminent return, saying it would “undermine the progress” against racism and “make a mockery” of those who have suffered in the past.

“Cricket has been making an effort to combat racism over the past few years,” the charity wrote in a letter to sports minister Stuart Andrew, the ECB and other counties. “Since Azeem Rafiq publicly exposed the deep systemic problems the ECB, amongst others, have taken action to address these issues. However, the potential reinstatement of Colin Graves as chairman of Yorkshire County Cricket Club would undermine the progress made.

“His reinstatement would send a message that emboldens those who perpetuate the myth that racism is simply banter, that it is enough to pay lip service to policies and procedures,” it added. “It would make a mockery of the suffering of ethnically diverse players across the country.”

The organisation also called for a five-point plan to be adopted, starting with an independent fit and proper person test for prospective owners.

Last week Clive Efford, a member of the culture, media and sport committee, also said that Graves’ return would be “a disaster for cricket” and a “retrograde step”. Meanwhile Alex Sobel, the Labour MP for the Leeds North West constituency which includes Headingley, is understood to have written to Yorkshire chair Harry Chathli expressing his concern and asking for a meeting.