Patient engagement and workflow automation platform Yosi Health announced it has joined Elation Health’s Partner Hub.

Elation Health offers tools for telehealth, patient engagement and an EHR geared toward primary care providers.

The aim is to benefit primary care practices by integrating Yosi Health’s digital patient intake, self-scheduling, pre-visit check-ins, two-way text communication and real-time insurance eligibility verification into Elation’s marketplace.

“We are pleased to join Elation Health’s Partner Hub,” Hari Prasad, CEO of Yosi Health, said in a statement.

“By joining, we’re helping primary care practices reduce administrative burdens and improve patient outcomes. With our integrated tools, providers can focus on delivering high-quality care while our platform helps patients through their care continuum, before, during and after their visit, ultimately driving significant ROI.”

THE LARGER TREND

In 2022, Hari Prasad, CEO of Yosi Health, spoke with HIMSS TV about the importance of treating patients as “savvy consumers who look for quality, convenience, choice and price transparency.”

In 2023, Elation Health partnered with Suvida Healthcare, a primary care group for Medicare-eligible Hispanic adults. The Texas-based company will utilize Elation’s platform to help scale its value-based care operations.

That same year, Elation Health acquired Lightning MD, a billing and practice-management company. Elation combined the billing and revenue cycle software with its tools to offer an all-in-one product.

According to the company Lightning MD technology complements Elation Health’s key clinical data platform, allowing “seamless billing and payer connectivity for Elation customers.”

In 2022, Elation Health raised $50 million in Series D funding. The round was led by Generation Investment Management and Ascension Ventures, with participation from Threshold Ventures, Ascend Partners and individual investors, including Firefly Health CEO Fay Rotenberg, and former athenahealth CEO and founder Jonathan Bush.