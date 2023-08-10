The first official You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah trailer is here, previewing the upcoming drama in the film that’s set to premiere on August 25, 2023.

In the trailer, lifelong friends Stacy and Lydia are introduced planning their dream bat mitzvahs. However, after Lydia discovers Stacy has begun dating a boy she likes, the pair is split up and their friendship and parties are threatened. The trailer also features brief looks at Adam Sandler and Idina Menzel, who co-star in the movie.

Check out the You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah trailer below (watch other clips and trailers):

What is You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah about?

“Stacy and Lydia are BFFs who’ve always dreamed about having epic bat mitzvahs,” reads the movie’s synopsis. “But things start to go comically awry when a popular boy and middle school drama threatens their friendship and their rite of passage.”

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah is a Netflix movie adaptation of Fiona Rosenbloom’s coming-of-age novel. It is being directed by Sammi Cohen and written by Alison Peck. The film stars Idina Menzel, Jackie Sandler, Adam Sandler, Sadie Sandler, Sunny Sandler, Samantha Lorraine, Dylan Hoffman, Sarah Sherman, Dan Bulla, Ido Mosseri, Jackie Hoffman, and Luis Guzman. Executive producers on the project are Judit Maull, Kevin Grady, Barry Bernardi, and Greg Denny.