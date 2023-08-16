Dollar Flight Club and Matt’s Flights both offer the same basic service and have lifetime subscriptions, and they’re both on sale at the moment.

Dollar Flight Club Premium Plus+ is $99.99

Dollar Flight Club Premium Plus+ searches for domestic and international flights in Business, Economy, and Premium Economy classes from whatever airports you select. The premium tier comes with more benefits but is, of course, more expensive than that Matt’s Flights option.

Pros:

You can choose from four departing airports

Additional savings for Babbel language learning, Acanela Expeditions, and Huckberry

Instant alerts sent to your email inbox for flight deals

Mistake fare alerts

Available on unlimited desktop and mobile devices

Cons:

Only services North and South America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand

Cannot search for specific flight destinations

Image: Matt’s Flights

Matt’s Flights Premium Lifetime Plan is $49.97

Matt’s Flights can work well for budget travelers and long-term planners. You get at least three weekly deals in your inbox for a broad range of flights departing to destinations around the world, or you can send in your desired destination and the time frame and wait for Matt’s Flights to send you its findings.

Pros:

3+ deal notifications per week

Unlimited custom search requests

Personal one-on-one travel planning from Matt 24/7

Mistake fare notifications

4.2 stars on Trustpilot

Cons:

Only covers select airports unless you request others

One-on-One travel planning support is over email

Can only be installed on one device

Both Dollar Flight Club and Matt’s Flights are on sale right now, though prices can change at any time: