Exploring the vast galaxy of Starfield is mind-blowing, but fancy spaceships ain’t cheap, and neither are space apartments. Luckily, there’s a glitch in Starfield that will let you grab enough credits to build an Imperial Fleet.

“A glitch? In a Bethesda game? It can’t be so!” you may be thinking, but it’s there, I’ve tried it, and it works. It’s not difficult either, so get your free space money before they patch it up.

How to find the Starfield puddle that hides infinite credits

Screenshot: Bethesda/Stephen Johncon

To find the free cash, pilot your ship to Akila City on planet Akila in the Cheyenne star system.

Walk into town and find Shepherd’s General Store on the main drag on the left.

There are two puddles on the street in front of the store. You’re looking for the smaller one. They’re easy to spot, but if you’re having trouble, you can walk directly backwards from the wind-gauge-thing to the right of the door in front of Shepherd’s.

Stand behind the smaller puddle, facing the storefront, and crouch.

You might have to move around a little to find the sweet spot, but when you do, you’ll see all the goods that Shepherd sells in his store available to grab, including thousands of credits, ship parts, weapons, and more. You can grab all the stuff and sell it elsewhere, or just pocket the money and leave the gear; there are more credits on the way.

Screenshot: Bethesda/Stephen Johncon

Once you’ve cleaned Shepherd out, you can wait for 24 hours and his chest will refill. Repeat as many times as you like. Repeat until you’re the richest spaceperson in space and the game’s economy system is totally broken, if you want.

By the way, while this may feels like stealing, it does not count as a crime in-game, so you won’t have to contend with a bounty and static from the Freestar Rangers.

If you’re going to do this, make it quick: It will probably be patched soon.

Why can you get money from a puddle in Starfield?

The vendors in Starfield (and other Bethesda games) basically act as interfaces for chests. The chests are “stored” under the map, so players can’t access them. In this case, there’s an accidental opening between the “real” world and the game-mechanics world that greedy players can reach through to pull out filthy lucre.