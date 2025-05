All of these strange-looking dice can produce a desired probability distribution Keenan Crane

Gamers everywhere, rejoice: researchers have discovered that it is possible to transform any shape – from dragons to kittens – into a fair die, making it suitable for playing games that rely on random outcomes.

“We started from the idea of: ‘If you look at an object, can you tell its resting probabilities?’” says Keenan Crane at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. In other words, if you roll a particular shape, what is the probability it lands in a particular orientation?