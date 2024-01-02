The beginning of 2024 brings us a new list of all-electric cars qualified for the federal tax credit of up to $7,500. In some cases, there are now anomalies, this is true conerning the Tesla Model 3 Performance.

Only several cars are left on the eligibility list (Chevrolet Bolt EV/Bolt EUV duo, Ford F-150 Lightning, Rivian R1T and R1S, as well as a few Tesla models), but hopefully, it will expand as changes to the supply chain and perhaps requirements might allow other models to be included.

In the case of Tesla, an interesting anomaly emerged as the top-of-the-line Tesla Model 3 Performance qualified for the $7,500 federal tax credit, while the entry-level Model 3 RWD and Long Range AWD versions are not qualified.

Because of that, a potential customer might get a Model 3 Performance at an effective price of $2,500 lower than in the case of the Long Range AWD ($45,130 vs. $47,630). Remember that this year, the incentive changed to a point-of-sale rebate.

If such a pricing situation continues, there would be no sense to even offer the Long Range AWD version. However, assuming that the incentive will be available for all versions through leasing (which has different regulations and might indirectly include a $7,500 federal tax credit), Tesla might keep the RWD and Long Range AWD versions with a competitive leasing offer.

In the case of the other models, there are no changes. The Model S is not qualified (exceeds the $55,000 price cap for cars), the entry-level Model X Long Range AWD without options qualifies (priced under $80,000), and all Tesla Model Y versions get $7,500. The manufacturer stated that “New Model Y vehicles currently qualify for a federal tax credit for eligible buyers.”

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2023 Tesla Model 3 RWD 18-inch $38,990 +$1,640 N/A $40,630 2023 Tesla Model 3 RWD 19-inch $40,490 +$1,640 N/A $42,130 2023 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 18-inch $45,990 +$1,640 N/A $47,630 2023 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 19-inch $47,490 +$1,640 N/A $49,130 2023 Tesla Model 3 Perf. LR AWD 20-inch $50,990 +$1,640 $7,500 $45,130 2023 Tesla Model S LR AWD 19-inch $74,990 +$1,640 N/A $76,630 2023 Tesla Model S LR AWD 21-inch $79,490 +$1,640 N/A $81,130 2023 Tesla Model S Plaid 19-inch $89,990 +$1,640 N/A $91,630 2023 Tesla Model S Plaid 21-inch $94,490 +$1,640 N/A $96,130 2023 Tesla Model X LR AWD 20-inch $79,990 +$1,640 $7,500 $74,130 2023 Tesla Model X LR AWD 22-inch $85,490 +$1,640 N/A $87,130 2023 Tesla Model X Plaid 20-inch $94,990 +$1,640 N/A $96,630 2023 Tesla Model X Plaid 22-inch $100,490 +$1,640 N/A $102,130 2023 Tesla Model Y RWD 19-inch $43,990 +$1,640 $7,500 $38,130 2023 Tesla Model Y RWD 20-inch $45,990 +$1,640 $7,500 $40,130 2023 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 19-inch $48,990 +$1,640 $7,500 $43,130 2023 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 20-inch $50,990 +$1,640 $7,500 $45,130 2023 Tesla Model Y Perf. LR AWD 21-inch $52,490 +$1,640 $7,500 $46,630

* Tesla adds a Destination fee (DST) of $1,390 and an Order Fee of $250 to all of its models ($1,640 total).

The Tesla Cybertruck has lost its $7,500 federal tax credit eligibility (which most likely was not available anyway, because of the price tag of the early version exceeding $80,000).

However, we already saw reports with info from the manufacturer that the Tesla Cybertruck “is likely to qualify” for the incentive at a later point. It does not matter as long as the priority is the initial Cyberbeast ($99,990).