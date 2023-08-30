Bethesda Game Studios’ space RPG Starfield is only a couple of days away, and players have already figured out how you can make your character before it officially launches. That way, you won’t have to spend countless hours at launch deciding on what you want your background and stats to be.
This is all possible because of a build planner made by Nukes & Dragons (via GamesRadar) that details all of the skill trees and stats. The planner also includes the various backgrounds you can pick from, which help define how other NPCs will view you.
If you visit the builder, you can start investing points into a series of categories, which include the following: Physical, Social, Combat, Science, and Tech. As shown in previews, each one of these skill trees has various perks you can pick from. For example, in the Social tree, you can unlock a perk called Commerce, which allows you to buy at a discount and sell items for more money.
It’s also worth pointing out that the builder is still under development, and everything that’s displayed is based on “available information that may be incorrect or incomplete.” In addition, the build planner will be updated in just a few days, and “the data and mechanics will be verified after the game’s release.”
For more Starfield news, be sure to check out our story on how it’s launching alongside an incredibly rare real-life astronomical event and how Imagine Dragons made an official song for the game.
