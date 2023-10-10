Good morning, American friends, and welcome to an Amazon Prime Big Deal Days highlight just for you. See, I was rifling through the available deals on gaming laptops, and nothing caught my eye quite like this high-spec, current-gen Asus ROG Strix G16 – with a chunky $320 sliced off the MSRP.

That’s $1680 for an essentially spanking new, RTX 4070-powered laptop, complete with a beefy, 24-thread Intel Core i9-13980HX and 1TB of NVMe SSD storage. The 1920×1200 screen resolution won’t be the highest you can get for the money, but it will look crisper on a 16in laptop screen than it would on a full-size desktop monitor, and its 165Hz refresh rate shows it would rather aim for speed over sharpness anyway.

US deals:

I haven’t used this particular model myself, but I did recently review its bigger brother, the 2023 ROG Strix Scar 17, and that’s one very lovely laptop indeed. If anything, the G16 is more sensibly proportioned for something that’s meant for portability.

