CONGRATULATE yourself if you can spot the hidden snake in this challenge before the camera zooms in.

If you succeed it means you have 20/20 vision but don’t be too rattled if you fail.

2 TikTok user Nick (@nicks_neature) challenged viewers to spot the snake in this 20/20 vision test Credit: TikTok/nicks_neature

It has tested the wits of many because this viper is fiendishly difficult to find.

It was relatively easy for the guy who spied it in the dust though.

Nick (@nick_neature) is a bit of a pro when it comes to the snake world, rescuing snakes from domestic settings and releasing them back into their natural habitats.

In his post, he was delighted by his discovery.

“This is pretty awesome,” he said. “I’m out here for a hike doing a relocation for a snake I just picked up in someone’s yard.

“I have safely relocated that snake, but while [doing that] I found another snake.”

He challenged viewers to find it, rating the task a medium.

But don’t be fooled. This is one mighty quest that will test your visual and mental acuity.

“I want to see if you guys can find it. It’s in the frame right now, I see it.

“Might take a little bit of looking though,” he said as an understatement.

Lying in the dust was a Western Diamondback Rattlesnake.

“How quickly did you spot the snake? I feel like a have a good eye for spotting them but I’m sure I don’t see them all.”

Many commenters admitted they could not see venomous creature at all.

“I literally can’t see it,” said one person.

“Omg this was not medium,” cried another. “That was hard. I did find it but only after you zoomed in.”

But there was success for this guy: “Left side under the branches.”

Don’t worry if you didn’t find it, we’ve circled it in the pictures below.