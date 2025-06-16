Appealing to the people of Bihar to support a new alternative in the state in the upcoming Bihar Assembly polls, Jan Suraaj party founder Prashant Kishor said that the people have seen the rule of Lalu Yadav, PM Modi and Nitish Kumar, but now there shoule be people’s rule.

Addressing a gathering in the Jhanjharpur area of the Madhubdistrict on Sunday, Kishor said, “I am not asking for votes…I have walked to five thousand villages for the past 2.5 years, gathering many people and forming a party ‘Jan Suraaj’…You have seen the rule of Lalu Prasad Yadav, PM Modi, Nitish Kumar…Now, there should be people’s rule, ‘Jan Suraaj’ in Bihar.”

Earlier on Saturday, Prashant Kishor hit out at Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Janata Dal (United) and said that for 30 years, they have only unleashed poverty and corruption in Bihar.

“For the last 30 years, they only wanted to do good for their family and their children by raising the slogan of social justice. They neither have any vision nor want to do anything for society. They only want to do politics by dividing people based on caste. In the last 30 years, they have only given poverty and corruption in Bihar,” he said.

Bihar elections are expected to be held later this year in October or November; however, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has not announced an official date.

While the NDA, consisting of the BJP, JD(U), and LJP, will once again be looking to continue their stint in Bihar, the INDIA bloc, consisting of the RJD, Congress, and left parties, will be looking to unseat Nitish Kumar.In the current Bihar Assembly of 243 members, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) consists of 131 with the BJP having 80 MLAs, JD(U)-45, HAM(S)-4, with the support of 2 Independent Candidates.The Opposition’s INDIA Bloc has a strength of 111 members with RJD leading with 77 MLAs, Congress-19, CPI(ML)-11, CPI(M)-2 and CPI-2.

