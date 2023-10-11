AN altered image has stumped Taylor Swift fans as they try to look for five hidden faces from the star’s most notorious feuds.

The picture is from a night on Swift’s Eras Tour at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

2 Hidden among an altered image of crowd from a night on Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is five celebrities that the star was feuded with Credit: Casino Reviews

However, the image has been altered to include some of Swift’s ex-boyfriends among others that the 12-time Grammy award winner has bad blood with.

The altered picture was created by online igaming review platform CasinoReviews.com in celebration of Swift’s upcoming re-release of her album 1989 and the Era’s Tour movie, which premieres on Friday.

The tour alone is expected to surpass $1billion in March 2024 while Swift tours abroad.

You have the eyes of a hawk if you can spot Swift’s former lovers – John Mayer, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Calvin Harris – in the crowd of adoring fans in the image.

In the image you can also find Swift’s long-time rival rapper Kayne “Ye” West and music executive Scooter Braun who acquired Swift’s masters from her first six albums.

Going from left to right, West can be found near the edge of the image, in the floor seats past the stage.

Looks like Gyllenhaal was not able to get his hands on the floor seats, which admittedly would have been hard at Swift’s sold-out tour.

You can find Gyllenhaal on a level above the floor seats in the third section from the left of the image.

Mayer can be found on the same level as Gyllenhaal but in the next section over and a few rows down.

Going all the way to the right of the image, Braun can be found in the foreground, close to the stage.

Harris seems to have also had a rough time finding good seats as he is on the same level as Gyllenhaal and Mayer but in the section closest to the right side.

As a bonus find, try to look for an ex of Swift’s who seems to be in her good graces. Can you find Harry Styles?

There he is! Looks like he has floor seats, right next to the stage and a good view of the singer. He is in the center-right of the image, past the stage.

I KNEW YOU WERE TROUBLE

It is rumored that Swift’s Speak Now album is somewhat inspired by musician John Mayer.

Speak Now originally came out in October 2010, a few months after Swift and Mayer cut ties.

The two were together from December 2009 and Feburary 2010.

Swift was just 19 years old at the time and Mayer was 12 years her senior.

This age gap heavily influenced track five on the Speak Now album titled Dear John and Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve on Swift’s Midnight album which was released 12 years later in October 2022.

Swift’s next album, Red, which was originally released in October 2012, had some songs about another ex, actor Jake Gyllenhaal.

The two dated from October 2010 to January 2011. They also had a big age gap. Swift was 20 and Gyllenhaal was 29.

Fans loved Swift’s song All Too Well – rumored to be about Gyllenhaal – on the album so much that she released a 10-minute version when she re-recorded the album.

Later down the line, Swift dated musician Harry Styles, which her song Style from her 1989 is rumored to be about, from November 2012 to January 2013.

DJ Calvin Harris and Swift had a longer relationship from Feburary 2015 to May 2016.

TAYLOR’S VERSION

Swift’s feud with Ye West dates back to the 2009 VMAs when the country star turned pop musician won the Best Female Music Video award for her hit song You Belong With Me, which was up against Beyoncé’s Single Ladies (Put a Ring On It).

“Yo, Taylor, I’m really happy for you, I’mma let you finish. But Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time! One of the best videos of all time!” West said after getting on stage and grabbing the microphone.

Swift’s Reputation album, which came out in November 2017 is rumored to be influenced by her on-going drama with West.

The Scooter Braun drama with Swift started in 2019. Swift left Big Machine Records, where she recorded her first six albums. Braun then acquired the masters.

Since Swift was unsuccessful in buying back her own masters, she decided to re-record each album and has since done so with Fearless (Taylor’s Version), Red (Taylor’s Version), and Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).

Soon 1989 (Taylor’s Version) will be released in October while fans anxiously await the release date of Reputation (Taylor’s Verison).