YOU have X-ray vision if you can spot the dog hidden in this kitchen scene.

Set a timer for 20 seconds and see if you can manage to find the pup in this brain teaser.

At first, the kitchen may look completely normal to the untrained eye

But a second glance reveals the animal crouching right underneath the sink.

Take a closer look at the black doormat and you’ll see the little guy blending right into the background.

The optical illusion was shared in a TikTok by user Sherif (@sherifelsahly) who said that only four percent of people can find the animal.

“It took me five minutes to find,” he wrote in the caption.

Others in the comment boasted about finding the dog immediately, with one person saying that it had a tiny patch of white fur shining against the mat.

But even more viewers said no matter how hard they looked they couldn’t find it.

“I enlarged the rug but still see nothing,” another person commented.

Someone else wrote, “As a person who owns a black dog… they literally blend into everything.

“Now do this again with laundry.”

