STRICTLY head judge Shirley Ballas took a swipe at former contestant Amanda Abbington today amid her row with Giovanni Pernice.

Straight-talking Shirley told Lorraine Kelly on ITV that contestants should “know what they’re signing up for” and that the show can be tough.

3 Shirley Ballas appeared to criticise Amanda Abbington on today’s Lorraine Credit: ITV

3 Giovanni came under fire for his tough tactics in the rehearsal room Credit: BBC

It came after Lorraine asked Shirley about the professional under fire dancer’s desire to win.

She said: “I’ve known Giovanni for many, many years and he’s an absolutely splendid teacher. My only experience of him is that of an absolute gentleman. He serves the show well and he gives 100 percent.”

She continued: “They’re tough shows. When you sign up for a show like that you kind of know what you’re getting in for, it’s been on screen for 20-odd years.”

The thinly-veiled criticism comes after BBC bosses backed Giovanni following a face to face meeting, deciding his approach was firm but fair.

A source close to Sherlock star Amanda, 51, claimed the Italian pro’s demanding behaviour in rehearsals left her in floods of tears and affected her appetite.

The insider added that Amanda has PTSD as a result.

They said: “Amanda has been left broken and saddened by the whole experience. She has needed therapy and was left in shock by the behaviour she was exposed to.

“It has taken her months to get over what she went through. It was a real shock as she was initially so excited to sign up to the show to learn to dance, but instead she experienced an ordeal.”

They added: “Everyone else was having a fabulous time, but she was really stressed by having to spend eight hours a day with Giovanni. She spent a lot of time crying and couldn’t sleep or eat properly.”

In a bid to help her case, Amanda requested footage from the pair’s rehearsals.

An on-set source explained: “The BBC has received a request for the footage they hold of Amanda and Giovanni. It is known as a data subject access request.

“There is a feeling that the recordings will lift the lid on what really goes on behind the scenes on Strictly. Things in rehearsals can become very tense.

“Giovanni is a perfectionist and he can be incredibly full-on.”

In September, we first revealed how Amanda had ‘threatened to quit’ the long-running dance show.

It was reported that several rows and escalating tension became the talk of backstage.

A source told us: “Giovanni is a hard taskmaster and takes the competition very, very seriously.

“Sometimes his manner is incredibly brusque and this can upset his partners.

“Amanda was really looking forward to dancing with him, but has found his aggressive training style and attitude pretty difficult to handle.

“He is quite militant in his approach to training. She’s been left very shaken, and has liaised with her team about quitting.”

The source added: “It has become far more stressful than she ever imagined and at the moment things between them are incredibly tense.”

Just under a month later, the actress was ruled out of week five of the competition on undisclosed medical grounds.

At the time we reported how bosses left panicked as they thought she might withdraw from the show.

She was initially given a bye, as per the rules, but she then eventually withdrew from the competition.

Amanda then snubbed Giovanni in her departure statement on social media.

The actress wrote: “It is with deepest regret that I had to leave Strictly. I did not come to this decision easily or lightly but for personal reasons I am unable to continue.

“It was an absolute joy working with my fellow contestants, they are a beautiful, hardworking and talented group of people who I love and who I will miss seeing every Friday and Saturday and competing alongside.

“I want to thank the incredible Production team and everyone on Strictly who looked after me and who are so kind and caring. It’s a wonderful bunch of people and I’ll miss all of them.

I’m so sad that I am unable to go any further.”

She added: “Thank you to everyone who voted and who sent wonderful messages and inspiring support. You are all amazing. Truly. Thank you. Xxx”

The Sun on Sunday revealed show bosses did not invite Amanda to perform in the show’s finale.

She was notably missing from the line-up when the other previous competitors returned for a closing group routine.