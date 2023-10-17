Young Buck has responded to Rico Recklezz’s story about an encounter between them that allegedly exposed the former G-Unit member’s insecurities.

On a No Jumper interview on Saturday (October 14), Recklezz recalled being in the studio with the Nashville native and how it completely changed the way he now thinks of the rap veteran.

“One time I went to the studio with Young Buck, his bitch-ass tucked his chain,” he began. “His ass thought I left, I end up leaving my phone though. I come back to the studio, he got his whole chain out — he ain’t have that muthafucka out the whole time we’d been in the studio.

“I lost my respect for him, but I fuck with Tony Yayo though and I fuck with Lloyd Banks.”

Young Buck hopped into the comments soon after the video was posted and wrote: “Man I don’t even know this n-gga [clueless emoji] Let alone tuck my chain in [three laughing emojis]!!! N-GGA PLEASE…”

Check out Buck’s comment below:

Young Buck laughs off Rico Recklezz’s claim he made him “tuck his chain” https://t.co/3Yh0bOWXIApic.twitter.com/Ake3GOfwdc — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) October 17, 2023

Just last month, 50 Cent took shots at Lloyd Banks and Young Buck while on the road for his Final Lap Tour. In a late-September video recap of his show in New Jersey, Fif could be heard dissing his former G-Unit soldiers by taking jabs at their careers.

“They think this is something? Wait ’til they see Lloyd Banks’ tour,” he joked while backstage at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel. He then targeted Young Buck by saying: “Wait ‘til they see Straight Outta Cashville,” referencing the Tennessee MC’s debut album.

related news 50 Cent Is Done ‘Carrying’ G-Unit, Says There Won’t Ever Be A Reunion Album August 13, 2022

50 Cent has been vocal about his grievances with his former signees for years. In his 2020 book, Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter, the mogul said he felt like he could have done a better job at teaching Banks and Yayo “how to evolve and change their habits,” claiming they had “unfulfilled potential.”

“While I was out hustling, Banks was more content staying on his porch and watching the world from there,” he wrote. “Banks wanted things to come to him, as opposed to going out and getting them for himself.

“That’s not me trying to assassinate his character — the guy has ‘Lazy Lloyd’ tattooed on his arm. He literally wears his laziness on his sleeve.”