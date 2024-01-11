Young Buck has opened up his complicated relationship with 50 Cent, admitting he doesn’t understand why his former label boss has a vendetta against him.

During an appearance on Wildride! with Steve-O, the former G-Unit rapper questioned why 50 seemingly wants to “Ja Rule” him, referencing his long-running beef with the Murder Inc. hitmaker.

“I don’t know what I did to make him want to see me not feed my children,” Buck said. “50’s his own person, but I would never wish death or wanna see him not be able to feed his family. Yeah, we had our misunderstandings — I don’t even call them beefs.

“But to do some of the things that he’s done in attempt to try to discredit my name, discredit me as a person, to damage my character and put out all these false narratives of different things in regards to certain craziness that I’ve went through.”

He continued: “It’s just like, ‘You rich, my man. You still doing your thing. I love your TV show Power, you know what I mean? Why are you doing this to me?! Bruh, we was once brothers. I’ve always looked at you as big brother.

“‘Yes, I’ve made mistakes too but I’ve never done anything to try to take food out of your mouth or stop you from eating.’ To see how aggressive he is towards me makes me feel like, ‘Damn, are you trying to Ja Rule me, too?!”

50 Cent and Young Buck have had bad blood ever since the Tennessee native was expelled from G-Unit in 2008. Outside of diss tracks and shots on social media, Buck has blamed 50 for forcing him into bankruptcy.

“Once he stopped me from being able to make money, I filed another bankruptcy,” he said on the It’s Tricky with Raquel Harper podcast in 2022. “They stopped him from being able to cease-and-desist in regards to me being able to, you know.

related news 50 Cent Disses Lloyd Banks & Young Buck On Final Lap Tour September 22, 2023

“I included what he claimed that I owed him in the bankruptcy to be able to say, ‘Well hey, if you’re owed this and present whatever receipts or whatever… You will be paid type of situation.’ But that was the only way I was able to go forward with working, so.”

Young Buck Buck filed for bankruptcy in 2020, which would have ultimately absolved him from paying 50 Cent a $250,000 debt he allegedly owed him.

50 accused Buck of failing to honor a recording contract he signed in 2014 by not delivering two albums for G-Unit Records.

It was reported in June 2022 that 50 Cent attempted to block his former signee’s bankruptcy filing, with his legal team attempting to collect on the debt while claiming Buck was hiding valuable assets.