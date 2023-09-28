Memphis, TN –

Jay Fizzle has plans for one of the men charged with killing his cousin Young Dolph.

On his new song “FREE STR8DROPP,” released Wednesday (September 27), Fizzle — an artist on the label Dolph started, Paper Route Empire — raps that Justin “Straight Drop” Johnson, one of the men charged with Dolph’s 2021 murder, should face street justice instead of being in jail awaiting trial.

“Tell ’em free Drop,” Fizzle raps on the track. “I wanna see a n-gga dead, not locked.”

The track also takes shots at longtime Dolph antagonist Yo Gotti. “Y’all go tell that big head-ass n-gga Gotti he a bitch,” ad-libs Fizzle.

The antagonism between Young Dolph and Yo Gotti dates back to nearly the beginning of the former’s career. Back in 2014, Dolph told the Sway in the Morning show that he turned down a record deal from Gotti, preferring to remain independent. Gotti has never commented on this.

The beef escalated two years later, when the two battled over the “King of Memphis” title.

In addition to dissing Johnson and Gotti, “FREE STR8DROPP” also taunts the gunmen in a 2017 incident in Charlotte, North Carolina where Dolph was shot at “as many as 100” times but survived.

CMG rapper Blac Youngsta was arrested for the incident, but the charges were later dropped.

“How you miss a whole hundred fuckin’ hundred shots?” Fizzle spits on the new track.

The song’s primary target, Johnson, made headlines late last year for putting out a rap song from behind bars. That track, “No Statements,” landed the suspect in hot water with his case’s judge, with his phone, writing, and visitation privileges being revoked because of its release.

Johnson and his co-defendant Cornelius Smith are scheduled to stand trial in March 2024. The man charged with plotting the murder, Hernandez Govan, does not have a trial date set.

“We’re still in negotiations and my client is looking forward to bringing this to an end,” Govan’s attorney Handel Durham Jr. recently told Memphis’ WREG.

Johnson’s half-brother Jemarcus Johnson, one of several other men charged, pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact in the shooting this past June.

Young Dolph was shot and killed on November 17, 2021 in front of Makeda’s Cookies in Memphis. The shop was near his childhood home.