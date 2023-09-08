Young Dolph‘s cousin CEO Jizzle issued a stern warning to his enemies after he was shot in Memphis while attending a Lil Baby concert this week.

On Friday (September 8), multiple videos surfaced online showing the Memphis artist in hospital, hooked up to a machine with bloody bandages on his chest and torso area. In one video, he said regardless of how he may look, he wants people to “pray for me, but pray for the oppos 10x harder.”

In another video, CEO Jizzle declared that no “fuck boy” was going to take him out and for the blogs to stop posting him because “imma dog” and “this shit concrete” referring to his body’s ability to absorb gun shots.

There were additional videos that appeared online which showed the moment the shooting happened along with CEO Jizzle being wheeled out of the venue on a stretcher.

Young Dolph’s cousin CEO Jizzle warns “opps” after being shot at Lil Baby concerthttps://t.co/52WCdDsvQrpic.twitter.com/L4iOpm5q0T — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) September 8, 2023

Lil Baby’s Memphis concert marred by shooting that leaves person in critical conditionhttps://t.co/52WCdDsvQrpic.twitter.com/UHWpvYxbBG — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) September 8, 2023

In a social media post, the Memphis Police Department revealed that officers responded to reports of a shooting at 10:23 p.m. at 191 Beale Street on Thursday (September 7), which is the address of the FedEx Forum.

Lil Baby was headlining a concert at the arena as part of his It’s Only Us Tour, which featured opening sets from GloRilla, Rylo Rodriguez, Gloss Up and Hunxho.

“One adult male shooting victim was located and transported to Regional One Health in critical condition. At this time, the identity of the shooter is unknown,” the post read. “No other injuries were reported and all have cleared the facility. Please call 901-528-CASH with any tips on this shooting.”

According to WREG-TV, Lil Baby was promptly rushed off the stage to safety following the shooting.

Lil Baby has yet to publicly address the shooting, although GloRilla reacted to the incident on a now-deleted Instagram Live as she hurriedly left the FedEx Forum.

“What the fuck, cuz?! These folks just got they gun in the fucking arena, fool… insane,” she said. “Yes y’all, Memphis is ghetto as fuck. We’ve been on the tour this whole fucking time and today they wanna fucking shoot. There hasn’t been a shootout at not one of these shows.”

A man in the background could be heard saying: “[They shot] the one that took [Lil] Migo’s chain. Right in front of me … As soon as you hit the [inaudible] they pulled the [gun] out and, ‘Bah!’ He on the ground, they stomping him.”

He added: “I saw so many of them folks. I seen Young Mob, I seen all the cliques down there. Paper Route [Empire], everybody was down there on the floor.”

Sadly, this isn’t the first Lil Baby concert to have been plagued by violence. In March 2020, the Atlanta native’s show at the Bill Harris Arena in Birmingham, Alabama was similarly cut short by a shooting that left one person in hospital.