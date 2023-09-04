Young Dolph’s fiancée has shared a new song in which she addresses her late partner’s murderers almost two years after his death.

On Saturday (September 2), Mia Jaye shared an acapella clip of her singing: “How could you take a father from his family and kids/ Mr. Shooter, dear Mr. Shooter, what the fuck was you thinkin’/ You done fucked up now.”

The 34-year-old has been open about dealing with Dolph’s passing and how it left her feeling crushed. “I wish I could turn back the hands of time… Every fiber in my body wants Adolph back,” she tweeted last year.

She then added: “My life was so complete… my children lives’ were so complete… but as more time passes by I am constantly reminded of how incomplete our lives are…”

Young Dolph’s alleged killers will finally see their day in court next year. In mid-July, a judge set a trial date for the two men — Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith — who have been charged with the murder of Young Dolph (real name Adolph Thornton Jr.), which took place at Makeda’s Homemade Cookies in Memphis on November 17, 2021.

Johnson and Smith, both of whom have pleaded not guilty to charges including first-degree murder, are scheduled to stand trial on March 11, 2024 in the fatal shooting of the Tennessee-born rapper.

A motive for the killing has not been disclosed.

In June, the murder case appeared to hit a roadblock when an individual whom law enforcement considered a “person of interest” was shot and killed.

According to ABC24, Joshua Taylor was found dead on the corner of Spottswood Avenue and Buntyn Street in the Orange Mound district of Memphis.

Authorities had no leads and as a result were asking the public for their help in identifying his potential killer or killers. Taylor, who also went by the name “CEO Teezy,” was first named as a person of interest in Dolph’s murder in February 2022 alongside Devin Burns.